Is Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)’s traded shares were 5.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.14% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the TWO share is $18.67, that puts it down -31.48 from that peak though still a striking 30.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.83. The company’s market capitalization is $1.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.39 million shares over the past three months.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. TWO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.35.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) trade information

Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) registered a 0.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.14% in intraday trading to $14.20 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.18%, and it has moved by 2.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.47%. The short interest in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) is 2.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.5 day(s) to cover.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Two Harbors Investment Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) shares have gone up 7.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -85.65% against -13.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.60% this quarter and then jump 333.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -443.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be -$17.82 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to -$21.79 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.16%. While earnings are projected to return -70.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.33% per annum.

TWO Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Two Harbors Investment Corp is 1.97, with the dividend yield indicating at 13.88 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)’s Major holders

Two Harbors Investment Corp insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.15%, with the float percentage being 65.52%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 266 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.61 million shares (or 17.27% of all shares), a total value of $230.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.7 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $148.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $85.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.17 million, or about 4.34% of the stock, which is worth about $57.43 million.