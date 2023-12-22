Is Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the recent session, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.42% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the PL share is $5.18, that puts it down -117.65 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.04. The company’s market capitalization is $679.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.36. PL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Planet Labs PBC (PL) registered a 0.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.42% in intraday trading to $2.38 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.86%, and it has moved by -0.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.72%. The short interest in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) is 7.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.55 day(s) to cover.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Planet Labs PBC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Planet Labs PBC (PL) shares have gone down -21.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.48% against 20.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.10% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $58.18 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.67 million by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.20%. While earnings are projected to return 16.78% in 2023, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

Planet Labs PBC insiders own 2.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.58%, with the float percentage being 54.05%. Alphabet Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 229 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 31.94 million shares (or 12.08% of all shares), a total value of $102.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.85 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 6.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $57.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Planet Labs PBC (PL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.91 million, or about 1.86% of the stock, which is worth about $15.82 million.