Is Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s traded shares were 6.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.97% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the MLCO share is $14.45, that puts it down -56.89 from that peak though still a striking 26.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.80. The company’s market capitalization is $4.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.88 million shares over the past three months.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.31. MLCO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Melco Resorts & Entertainment L.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) registered a 6.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.97% in intraday trading to $9.21 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.60%, and it has moved by 28.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.62%. The short interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO) is 7.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.99, which implies an increase of 23.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.64 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, MLCO is trading at a discount of -62.87% off the target high and 17.05% off the low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) shares have gone down -28.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 89.01% against 21.40.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.41%, with the float percentage being 40.41%. ARGA Investment Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 259 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27.82 million shares (or 5.12% of all shares), a total value of $339.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.3 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 3.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $199.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 19.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $241.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.94 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $135.34 million.