Is Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KRTX) Still A Buy After plugging 44.08% Last Week?

During the recent session, Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s traded shares were 2.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $316.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 47.15% or $101.45. The 52-week high for the KRTX share is $245.00, that puts it up 22.63 from that peak though still a striking 49.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $158.38. The company’s market capitalization is $11.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 271.29K shares over the past three months.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.19. KRTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.7.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KRTX) trade information

Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) registered a 47.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 47.15% in intraday trading to $316.64 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 44.08%, and it has moved by 68.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.40%. The short interest in Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KRTX) is 2.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.59 day(s) to cover.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Karuna Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) shares have gone up 41.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -29.18% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.60% this quarter and then jump 2.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -81.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $760k as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.92 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -102.34%. While earnings are projected to return -30.60% in 2023.

KRTX Dividends

Karuna Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s Major holders

Karuna Therapeutics Inc insiders own 4.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.82%, with the float percentage being 107.04%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 361 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.62 million shares (or 14.91% of all shares), a total value of $1.22 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.99 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 10.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $865.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 2.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $527.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 3.38% of the stock, which is worth about $238.82 million.