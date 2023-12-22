Is Enviva Inc (NYSE: EVA) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -98.11% YTD?

During the last session, Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA)’s traded shares were 0.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.01% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the EVA share is $55.28, that puts it down -5428.0 from that peak though still a striking 39.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $74.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.42 million shares over the past three months.

Enviva Inc (EVA) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. EVA has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.3.

Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) trade information

Enviva Inc (EVA) registered a 7.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.01% in intraday trading to $1.00 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.98%, and it has moved by -32.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.12%. The short interest in Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA) is 7.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

Enviva Inc (EVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enviva Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enviva Inc (EVA) shares have gone down -90.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -289.68% against -20.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -73.30% this quarter and then jump 56.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $334.73 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $328.4 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $239.31 million and $269.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.90% and then jump by 22.00% in the coming quarter.

EVA Dividends

Enviva Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Enviva Inc is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 68.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Enviva Inc (NYSE:EVA)’s Major holders

Enviva Inc insiders own 4.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.95%, with the float percentage being 85.78%. Riverstone Holdings Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 206 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.42 million shares (or 43.56% of all shares), a total value of $351.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.6 million shares, is of Inclusive Capital Partners, LP’s that is approximately 10.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $82.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enviva Inc (EVA) shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that American Century Small Cap Value Fund owns about 1.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.95 million, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $10.3 million.