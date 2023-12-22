Is Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) On Track To Post A -281.36% Or More Growth?

During the recent session, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s traded shares were 2.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.12% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the DNN share is $1.89, that puts it down -6.78 from that peak though still a striking 48.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.74 million shares over the past three months.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.57. DNN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) registered a -1.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.12% in intraday trading to $1.77 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.57%, and it has moved by -4.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.50%. The short interest in Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) is 38.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.49, which implies an increase of 49.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $6.75 respectively. As a result, DNN is trading at a discount of -281.36% off the target high and -41.24% off the low.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Denison Mines Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Denison Mines Corp (DNN) shares have gone up 47.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against 7.50.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Denison Mines Corp insiders own 0.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.21%, with the float percentage being 44.43%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 246 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 42.89 million shares (or 4.83% of all shares), a total value of $53.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.02 million shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 4.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $47.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Denison Mines Corp (DNN) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 42.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $70.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 36.63 million, or about 4.12% of the stock, which is worth about $45.78 million.