Is CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) Hit More of the Losses Given A -50.71% Dip From High?

During the recent session, CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s traded shares were 3.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.25% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CNHI share is $17.98, that puts it down -50.71 from that peak though still a striking 18.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.77. The company’s market capitalization is $15.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.76 million shares over the past three months.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.27. CNHI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.42.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) registered a 0.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.25% in intraday trading to $11.93 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.92%, and it has moved by 18.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.40%. The short interest in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) is 20.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.40, which implies an increase of 22.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.50 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, CNHI is trading at a discount of -109.56% off the target high and 3.6% off the low.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CNH Industrial NV has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) shares have gone down -15.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.44% against 7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then jump 3.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.59 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.9 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.94 billion and $5.08 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.00% and then drop by -3.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.57%. While earnings are projected to return 17.12% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.40% per annum.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial NV is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CNH Industrial NV is 0.34, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

CNH Industrial NV insiders own 27.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.38%, with the float percentage being 71.97%. Harris Associates L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 678 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 112.76 million shares (or 8.45% of all shares), a total value of $1.62 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.12 million shares, is of Amundi’s that is approximately 2.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $549.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) shares are Oakmark International Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Oakmark International Fund owns about 39.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $575.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.26 million, or about 1.82% of the stock, which is worth about $349.41 million.