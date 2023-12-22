Is Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s traded shares were 3.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.65% or $0.92. The 52-week high for the BE share is $26.55, that puts it down -79.88 from that peak though still a striking 35.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.51. The company’s market capitalization is $3.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.50 million shares over the past three months.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.96. BE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) trade information

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) registered a 6.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.65% in intraday trading to $14.76 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.43%, and it has moved by 15.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.18%. The short interest in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) is 32.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.00, which implies an increase of 29.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, BE is trading at a discount of -116.8% off the target high and 32.25% off the low.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bloom Energy Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bloom Energy Corp (BE) shares have gone down -4.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.29% against -6.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -55.60% this quarter and then jump 77.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $481.4 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $349.58 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $462.58 million and $260.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.10% and then jump by 34.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.65%. While earnings are projected to return 67.42% in 2023.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Bloom Energy Corp insiders own 11.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.83%, with the float percentage being 90.46%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 470 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.72 million shares (or 10.60% of all shares), a total value of $387.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.59 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $287.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bloom Energy Corp (BE) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 12.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $177.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.82 million, or about 2.60% of the stock, which is worth about $95.12 million.