Is Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s traded shares were 1.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.81% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the ASRT share is $8.01, that puts it down -634.86 from that peak though still a striking 20.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.87. The company’s market capitalization is $103.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. ASRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASRT) trade information

Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) registered a 4.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.81% in intraday trading to $1.09 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.80%, and it has moved by -8.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.38%. The short interest in Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASRT) is 8.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.16 day(s) to cover.

Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Assertio Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) shares have gone down -80.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -79.80% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.70% this quarter and then jump 114.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.56 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.92 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $50.35 million and $42.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -29.40% and then drop by -20.10% in the coming quarter.

ASRT Dividends

Assertio Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s Major holders

Assertio Holdings Inc insiders own 5.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.61%, with the float percentage being 51.49%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 182 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.88 million shares (or 6.87% of all shares), a total value of $21.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.76 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $14.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 million, or about 2.94% of the stock, which is worth about $8.99 million.