Is AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ: ALVR) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s traded shares were 12.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -66.10% or -$1.54. The 52-week high for the ALVR share is $7.24, that puts it down -816.46 from that peak though still a striking -65.82% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.31. The company’s market capitalization is $90.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 813.94K shares over the past three months.

AlloVir Inc (ALVR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. ALVR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

AlloVir Inc (ALVR) registered a -66.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -66.10% in intraday trading to $0.79 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -66.68%, and it has moved by -48.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.07%. The short interest in AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) is 11.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.38 day(s) to cover.

AlloVir Inc (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AlloVir Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AlloVir Inc (ALVR) shares have gone down -75.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.27% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.10% this quarter and then drop -6.80% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -104.72%. While earnings are projected to return 22.12% in 2023.

ALVR Dividends

AlloVir Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

AlloVir Inc insiders own 49.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.37%, with the float percentage being 93.05%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.52 million shares (or 8.35% of all shares), a total value of $32.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.64 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors LP’s that is approximately 5.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $22.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AlloVir Inc (ALVR) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.46 million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $8.35 million.