Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ: IVVD): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.13% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the IVVD share is $4.71, that puts it down -25.6 from that peak though still a striking 73.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $412.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 million shares over the past three months.

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. IVVD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Invivyd, Inc..

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) trade information

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) registered a 10.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.13% in intraday trading to $3.75 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 118.02%, and it has moved by 155.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 138.85%. The short interest in Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) is 2.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.14 day(s) to cover.

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Invivyd Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Invivyd Inc (IVVD) shares have gone up 250.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.63% against 15.40.

IVVD Dividends

Invivyd Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s Major holders

Invivyd Inc insiders own 25.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.70%, with the float percentage being 89.35%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.94 million shares (or 9.06% of all shares), a total value of $10.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.25 million shares, is of M28 Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 8.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Invivyd Inc (IVVD) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 3.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $1.7 million.