Investing In Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s traded shares were 109.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $254.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.98% or $7.36. The 52-week high for the TSLA share is $299.29, that puts it down -17.6 from that peak though still a striking 60.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $101.81. The company’s market capitalization is $809.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 119.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 121.32 million shares over the past three months.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.51. TSLA has a Sell rating from 6 analyst(s) out of 49 analysts who have looked at this stock. 21 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $GraniteShares 1.75x Long TSLA D.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Tesla Inc (TSLA) registered a 2.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.98% in intraday trading to $254.50 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.37%, and it has moved by 5.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 84.69%. The short interest in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is 90.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $241.00, which implies a decrease of -5.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $53.00 and $380.00 respectively. As a result, TSLA is trading at a discount of -49.31% off the target high and 79.17% off the low.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tesla Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tesla Inc (TSLA) shares have gone down -0.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.36% against 9.40.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 23 and January 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Tesla Inc insiders own 13.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.71%, with the float percentage being 51.41%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,692 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 222.49 million shares (or 7.01% of all shares), a total value of $58.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 185.89 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $48.66 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tesla Inc (TSLA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 84.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.99 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 64.14 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $16.79 billion.