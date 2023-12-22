Investing In China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s traded shares were 1.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.68% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CPHI share is $1.23, that puts it down -1018.18 from that peak though still a striking 27.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $3.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.44 million shares over the past three months.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) registered a 8.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.68% in intraday trading to $0.11 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.91%, and it has moved by 18.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.76%. The short interest in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is 80700.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.43 million by the end of Mar 2012. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

China Pharma Holdings Inc. insiders own 46.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.93%, with the float percentage being 1.73%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 63850.0 shares (or 0.56% of all shares), a total value of $21779.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36672.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12508.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 14500.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4945.0 market value.