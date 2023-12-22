If All Goes Well, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) Could Shrink By -959.49% Or More

During the recent session, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)’s traded shares were 3.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $143.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.29% or -$3.36. The 52-week high for the PDD share is $150.66, that puts it down -5.09 from that peak though still a striking 58.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.67. The company’s market capitalization is $190.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.95 million shares over the past three months.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.26. PDD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 46 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 37 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.57.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) registered a -2.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.29% in intraday trading to $143.36 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.36%, and it has moved by 22.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.83%. The short interest in PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) is 27.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1187.68, which implies an increase of 87.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $783.03 and $1518.88 respectively. As a result, PDD is trading at a discount of -959.49% off the target high and -446.2% off the low.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PDD Holdings Inc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) shares have gone up 106.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.96% against 26.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.90% this quarter and then jump 6.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 81.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.92 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.47 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.68 billion and $4.45 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 92.30% and then jump by 112.80% in the coming quarter.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 18 and March 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.