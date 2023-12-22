If All Goes Well, Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) Could Shrink By -1168.12% Or More

During the last session, Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s traded shares were 1.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.72% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ALLO share is $8.44, that puts it down -205.8 from that peak though still a striking 19.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.23. The company’s market capitalization is $464.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.30 million shares over the past three months.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.41. ALLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) registered a -0.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.72% in intraday trading to $2.76 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.85%, and it has moved by -2.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.19%. The short interest in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) is 31.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.79, which implies an increase of 78.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, ALLO is trading at a discount of -1168.12% off the target high and -63.04% off the low.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Allogene Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) shares have gone down -41.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.91% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.30% this quarter and then jump 32.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -50.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20k as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $47k and $52k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -57.40% and then drop by -80.80% in the coming quarter.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Allogene Therapeutics Inc insiders own 22.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.43%, with the float percentage being 101.98%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 236 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24.92 million shares (or 14.87% of all shares), a total value of $123.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.72 million shares, is of TPG GP A, LLC’s that is approximately 11.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $93.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 6.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.0 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $15.56 million.