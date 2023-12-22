Iamgold Corp. (NYSE: IAG) Received An 4.23% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG)’s traded shares were 1.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.26% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the IAG share is $3.34, that puts it down -23.25 from that peak though still a striking 26.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.99. The company’s market capitalization is $1.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.19 million shares over the past three months.

Iamgold Corp. (IAG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.67. IAG has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Iamgold Corp. (IAG) registered a 2.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.26% in intraday trading to $2.71 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.07%, and it has moved by 11.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.32%. The short interest in Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) is 8.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.33, which implies an increase of 37.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $5.50 respectively. As a result, IAG is trading at a discount of -102.95% off the target high and -29.15% off the low.

Iamgold Corp. (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Iamgold Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Iamgold Corp. (IAG) shares have gone up 4.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 128.57% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

IAG Dividends

Iamgold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

Iamgold Corp. insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.44%, with the float percentage being 67.50%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 236 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 46.75 million shares (or 9.72% of all shares), a total value of $126.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.42 million shares, is of Smith (Donald) & Company Inc.’s that is approximately 6.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $85.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Iamgold Corp. (IAG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 25.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.0 million, or about 3.53% of the stock, which is worth about $46.08 million.