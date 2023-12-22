Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) Is Decrease -7.36%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)’s traded shares were 2.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.11% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the HPP share is $12.23, that puts it down -36.8 from that peak though still a striking 54.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.88 million shares over the past three months.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.46. HPP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) trade information

The stock plummet -0.11% in intraday trading to $8.94 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 71.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.36%. The short interest in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) is 22.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.63, which implies a decrease of -17.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, HPP is trading at a discount of -34.23% off the target high and 49.66% off the low.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) shares have gone up 119.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -52.97% against -6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -300.00% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $232 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $237.34 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $269.93 million and $250.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.10% and then drop by -5.20% in the coming quarter.

HPP Dividends

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is 0.38, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)’s Major holders

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc insiders own 2.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 123.37%, with the float percentage being 126.90%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 362 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24.34 million shares (or 17.27% of all shares), a total value of $102.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.75 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 15.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $91.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.35 million, or about 3.80% of the stock, which is worth about $31.42 million.