How Will Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) Look After It Drops -29.32% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS)’s traded shares were 4.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.69% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the KSS share is $35.77, that puts it down -29.32 from that peak though still a striking 36.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.68. The company’s market capitalization is $3.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.18 million shares over the past three months.

Kohl's Corp. (KSS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.94. KSS has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) trade information

Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) registered a 1.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.69% in intraday trading to $27.66 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.78%, and it has moved by 21.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.08%. The short interest in Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) is 26.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.21, which implies a decrease of -14.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, KSS is trading at a discount of -37.38% off the target high and 45.77% off the low.

Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kohl’s Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) shares have gone up 28.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,766.67% against -24.10.

KSS Dividends

Kohl’s Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kohl’s Corp. is 1.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.50 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS)’s Major holders

Kohl’s Corp. insiders own 2.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.39%, with the float percentage being 112.73%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 473 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.09 million shares (or 11.83% of all shares), a total value of $301.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.22 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $258.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $79.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.46 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $72.5 million.