How NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 20.47% YTD?

During the recent session, NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NTES)’s traded shares were 9.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $87.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.20% or -$16.91. The 52-week high for the NTES share is $118.89, that puts it down -35.87 from that peak though still a striking 19.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $70.59. The company’s market capitalization is $54.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.

NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.32. NTES has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 41 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 7 suggest Overweight, and 32 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.73.

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) registered a -16.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.20% in intraday trading to $87.50 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.96%, and it has moved by -25.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.06%. The short interest in NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NTES) is 3.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $209.81, which implies an increase of 58.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $130.00 and $267.00 respectively. As a result, NTES is trading at a discount of -205.14% off the target high and -48.57% off the low.

NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NetEase Inc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) shares have gone down -5.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.62% against 17.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.70% this quarter and then jump 8.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.98 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.93 billion by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.13%. While earnings are projected to return 41.92% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.57% per annum.

NTES Dividends

NetEase Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NetEase Inc ADR is 1.91, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.