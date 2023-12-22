How Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -24.78% YTD?

During the last session, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV)’s traded shares were 2.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.26% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the TV share is $6.57, that puts it down -91.55 from that peak though still a striking 38.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.01 million shares over the past three months.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.64. TV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) trade information

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) registered a 4.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.26% in intraday trading to $3.43 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.69%, and it has moved by 27.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.60%. The short interest in Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) is 9.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.54, which implies an increase of 84.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $44.00 respectively. As a result, TV is trading at a discount of -1182.8% off the target high and -249.85% off the low.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grupo Televisa SAB ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) shares have gone down -31.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 96.43% against -16.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.02 billion by the end of Mar 2024.

TV Dividends

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Grupo Televisa SAB ADR is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.86 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.37%, with the float percentage being 39.37%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 149 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 65.01 million shares (or 13.38% of all shares), a total value of $333.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.96 million shares, is of Fpr Partners Llc’s that is approximately 6.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $163.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 46.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $237.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.67 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $49.58 million.