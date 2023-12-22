How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) Given A -30.73% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC)’s traded shares were 1.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $49.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.55% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the WFC share is $50.77, that puts it down -2.11 from that peak though still a striking 29.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.25. The company’s market capitalization is $180.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.86 million shares over the past three months.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.82. WFC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.21.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) registered a 0.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.55% in intraday trading to $49.72 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.17%, and it has moved by 16.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.92%. The short interest in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) is 28.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.11, which implies an increase of 4.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, WFC is trading at a discount of -30.73% off the target high and 13.52% off the low.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wells Fargo & Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) shares have gone up 22.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 65.61% against -0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 98.40% this quarter and then drop -12.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.34 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.15 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.66 billion and $20.73 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.40% and then drop by -2.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.15%. While earnings are projected to return 58.15% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.67% per annum.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Wells Fargo & Co. is 1.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.61 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Wells Fargo & Co. insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.30%, with the float percentage being 75.35%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,463 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 330.55 million shares (or 18.13% of all shares), a total value of $14.11 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 268.9 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 14.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.48 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 117.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.99 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 89.34 million, or about 4.90% of the stock, which is worth about $3.81 billion.