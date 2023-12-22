How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) Given A -10.7% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)’s traded shares were 2.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.52% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the COMM share is $9.34, that puts it down -244.65 from that peak though still a striking 50.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.34. The company’s market capitalization is $574.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.80 million shares over the past three months.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.78. COMM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) registered a 11.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.52% in intraday trading to $2.71 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.27%, and it has moved by 57.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.15%. The short interest in CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) is 12.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.22, which implies a decrease of -22.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, COMM is trading at a discount of -10.7% off the target high and 26.2% off the low.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CommScope Holding Company Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) shares have gone down -42.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -56.02% against 9.70.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

CommScope Holding Company Inc insiders own 3.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.80%, with the float percentage being 91.86%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 271 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.33 million shares (or 16.20% of all shares), a total value of $193.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.95 million shares, is of Fpr Partners Llc’s that is approximately 9.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $117.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) shares are First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund owns about 9.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.27 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $35.3 million.