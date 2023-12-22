HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ: BEAT) On Thursday – Up 36.14 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s traded shares were 5.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 40.68% or $0.48. The 52-week high for the BEAT share is $5.30, that puts it down -219.28 from that peak though still a striking 36.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $43.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 48320.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 51.06K shares over the past three months.

HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. BEAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) trade information

HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) registered a 40.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 40.68% in intraday trading to $1.66 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.68%, and it has moved by 22.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.58%. The short interest in HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) is 27920.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.43 day(s) to cover.

HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HeartBeam Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) shares have gone down -31.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.77% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.90% this quarter and then jump 70.00% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $250k by the end of Mar 2024.

BEAT Dividends

HeartBeam Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HeartBeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s Major holders

HeartBeam Inc insiders own 27.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.15%, with the float percentage being 9.85%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 0.79% of all shares), a total value of $0.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of Smith, Salley & Associates LLC’s that is approximately 0.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HeartBeam Inc (BEAT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 77425.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 64906.0, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.