Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.76% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the GTES share is $14.93, that puts it down -13.28 from that peak though still a striking 18.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.68. The company’s market capitalization is $3.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.70 million shares over the past three months.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.44. GTES has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) trade information

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) registered a 0.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.76% in intraday trading to $13.18 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.52%, and it has moved by 8.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.43%. The short interest in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) is 4.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.82 day(s) to cover.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gates Industrial Corporation plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) shares have gone up 1.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.53% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.00% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $869.73 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $889.32 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $893.3 million and $897.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.60% and then drop by -0.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.05%. While earnings are projected to return 10.22% in 2023, the next five years will return 33.96% per annum.

GTES Dividends

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s Major holders

Gates Industrial Corporation plc insiders own 0.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.66%, with the float percentage being 102.08%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 328 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 130.78 million shares (or 49.52% of all shares), a total value of $1.76 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.29 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $165.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) shares are Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund owns about 8.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.71 million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $76.9 million.