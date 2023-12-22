Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Investing Potential Is $3.97

During the last session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s traded shares were 4.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.85% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the FSM share is $4.20, that puts it down -5.79 from that peak though still a striking 35.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.58. The company’s market capitalization is $1.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.24 million shares over the past three months.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. FSM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) registered a 2.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.85% in intraday trading to $3.97 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.76%, and it has moved by 8.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.12%. The short interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is 5.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.51, which implies an increase of 11.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.64 and $5.24 respectively. As a result, FSM is trading at a discount of -31.99% off the target high and 8.31% off the low.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares have gone up 29.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.00% against -5.30.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. insiders own 0.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.99%, with the float percentage being 41.31%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 231 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.9 million shares (or 9.76% of all shares), a total value of $96.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.27 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $23.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 15.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.91 million, or about 3.89% of the stock, which is worth about $32.4 million.