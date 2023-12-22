For Risk-Tolerant Investors, NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)’s traded shares were 1.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $60.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.71% or $1.02. The 52-week high for the NEE share is $86.47, that puts it down -42.64 from that peak though still a striking 22.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $47.15. The company’s market capitalization is $124.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.96 million shares over the past three months.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.68. NEE has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.51.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) trade information

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) registered a 1.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.71% in intraday trading to $60.62 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.43%, and it has moved by 5.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.39%. The short interest in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is 20.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.79, which implies an increase of 11.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $84.00 respectively. As a result, NEE is trading at a discount of -38.57% off the target high and 27.42% off the low.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NextEra Energy Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) shares have gone down -18.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.59% against 5.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.73 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.68 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.16 billion and $5.5 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.00% and then jump by 3.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.95%. While earnings are projected to return 7.92% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.15% per annum.

NEE Dividends

NextEra Energy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 23 and January 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NextEra Energy Inc is 1.86, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.06 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.