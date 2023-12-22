Following Its 52-Week Low, Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MESO)’S Share Price Rose 12.61% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -61.86%

During the last session, Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO)’s traded shares were 8.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.71% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the MESO share is $5.12, that puts it down -361.26 from that peak though still a striking 12.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $221.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 151.62K shares over the past three months.

Mesoblast Ltd ADR (MESO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. MESO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO) trade information

Mesoblast Ltd ADR (MESO) registered a 5.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.71% in intraday trading to $1.11 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.72%, and it has moved by -5.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.42%. The short interest in Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO) is 0.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.38, which implies a decrease of -192.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.35 and $0.40 respectively. As a result, MESO is trading at a premium of 63.96% off the target high and 68.47% off the low.

Mesoblast Ltd ADR (MESO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mesoblast Ltd ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mesoblast Ltd ADR (MESO) shares have gone down -72.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.18% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.70% this quarter and then jump 6.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 96.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.7 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.4 million by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.89%. While earnings are projected to return 24.95% in 2023, the next five years will return 48.80% per annum.

MESO Dividends

Mesoblast Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MESO)’s Major holders

Mesoblast Ltd ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.77%, with the float percentage being 0.77%. Penbrook Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 0.18% of all shares), a total value of $0.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of Group One Trading, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.98 million.