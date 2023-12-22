Following Its 52-Week Low, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB)’S Share Price Rose 18.71% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 1.24%

During the last session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s traded shares were 23.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.84% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the GRAB share is $4.03, that puts it down -23.62 from that peak though still a striking 18.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.65. The company’s market capitalization is $12.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.98 million shares over the past three months.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.37. GRAB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) registered a 2.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.84% in intraday trading to $3.26 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.82%, and it has moved by 4.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.03%. The short interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is 90.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.43 day(s) to cover.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grab Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares have gone up 1.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.00% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.00% this quarter and then jump 83.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 63.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $623.11 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $634 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $502 million and $525 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.10% and then jump by 20.80% in the coming quarter.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Grab Holdings Limited insiders own 27.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.67%, with the float percentage being 76.35%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 468 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 709.27 million shares (or 18.98% of all shares), a total value of $2.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 288.42 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 7.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $989.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc.. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 70.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $243.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 52.03 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $199.29 million.