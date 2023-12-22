First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Could Post A 15.83% Or More Growth

During the recent session, First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG)’s traded shares were 1.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.48% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the AG share is $9.07, that puts it down -38.69 from that peak though still a striking 33.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.38. The company’s market capitalization is $1.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.04 million shares over the past three months.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. AG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) trade information

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) registered a 3.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.48% in intraday trading to $6.54 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.04%, and it has moved by 20.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.74%. The short interest in First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) is 18.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.77, which implies an increase of 15.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.87 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, AG is trading at a discount of -83.49% off the target high and 10.24% off the low.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Majestic Silver Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) shares have gone up 18.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.57% against -5.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.30%. While earnings are projected to return 88.57% in 2023, the next five years will return 46.80% per annum.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for First Majestic Silver Corporation is 0.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

First Majestic Silver Corporation insiders own 2.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.48%, with the float percentage being 35.27%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 298 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 29.63 million shares (or 10.33% of all shares), a total value of $193.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.9 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 4.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $84.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 15.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.93 million, or about 4.16% of the stock, which is worth about $77.97 million.