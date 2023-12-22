During The Past Six Months, Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) Shares Took An -10.48% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the recent session, Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.65% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the MNKD share is $5.75, that puts it down -61.97 from that peak though still a striking 7.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.30. The company’s market capitalization is $955.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.55 million shares over the past three months.

Mannkind Corp (MNKD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.33. MNKD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Mannkind Corp (MNKD) registered a 3.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.65% in intraday trading to $3.55 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.03%, and it has moved by -2.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.83%. The short interest in Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ:MNKD) is 38.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.92, which implies an increase of 48.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, MNKD is trading at a discount of -181.69% off the target high and -40.85% off the low.

Mannkind Corp (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mannkind Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mannkind Corp (MNKD) shares have gone down -10.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 85.29% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 114.30% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 96.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $55.69 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60.7 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.35%. While earnings are projected to return 87.25% in 2023, the next five years will return 35.60% per annum.

MNKD Dividends

Mannkind Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

Mannkind Corp insiders own 2.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.28%, with the float percentage being 53.67%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 259 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.57 million shares (or 7.67% of all shares), a total value of $83.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.31 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 5.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $62.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mannkind Corp (MNKD) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 9.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.76 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $31.57 million.