During The Past Six Months, Harmonic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Shares Took An -26.19% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Harmonic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s traded shares were 4.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.36% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the HLIT share is $18.43, that puts it down -49.96 from that peak though still a striking 28.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.06 million shares over the past three months.

Harmonic, Inc. (HLIT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.17. HLIT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Harmonic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) trade information

Harmonic, Inc. (HLIT) registered a 3.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.36% in intraday trading to $12.29 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.75%, and it has moved by 13.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.94%. The short interest in Harmonic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) is 9.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.83, which implies an increase of 26.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, HLIT is trading at a discount of -54.6% off the target high and -13.91% off the low.

Harmonic, Inc. (HLIT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Harmonic, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Harmonic, Inc. (HLIT) shares have gone down -26.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.18% against -7.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $159.8 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $157.3 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $164.33 million and $157.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.80% and then drop by -0.20% in the coming quarter.

HLIT Dividends

Harmonic, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 29 and February 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Harmonic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s Major holders

Harmonic, Inc. insiders own 2.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.51%, with the float percentage being 105.25%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 290 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.3 million shares (or 15.46% of all shares), a total value of $279.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.55 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $138.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Harmonic, Inc. (HLIT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.26 million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $52.69 million.