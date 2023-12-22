DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU) Stock Dropped -19.10% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s traded shares were 0.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.85% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the DOYU share is $2.12, that puts it down -190.41 from that peak though still a striking 4.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $233.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 840.03K shares over the past three months.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. DOYU has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) registered a -1.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.85% in intraday trading to $0.73 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.51%, and it has moved by -19.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.31%. The short interest in DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) is 14.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.12 day(s) to cover.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -24.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $173.34 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $184.13 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $239.84 million and $207.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -27.70% and then drop by -11.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.72%. While earnings are projected to return 312.25% in 2023, the next five years will return 36.31% per annum.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 18 and March 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR insiders own 3.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.16%, with the float percentage being 18.87%. Oasis Management Co Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 12.87 million shares (or 4.02% of all shares), a total value of $9.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.93 million shares, is of Pentwater Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 2.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 2.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.88 million, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $1.35 million.