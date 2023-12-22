Does Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) Still Look Attractive After A -4.52% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.23% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the TSHA share is $3.89, that puts it down -162.84 from that peak though still a striking 66.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $276.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.13 million shares over the past three months.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.33. TSHA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) registered a 4.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.23% in intraday trading to $1.48 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.52%, and it has moved by -14.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.87%. The short interest in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) is 16.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.93 day(s) to cover.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Taysha Gene Therapies Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) shares have gone up 124.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.03% against 14.30.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc insiders own 23.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.63%, with the float percentage being 90.83%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.59 million shares (or 0.85% of all shares), a total value of $1.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.5 million shares, is of Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited’s that is approximately 0.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.81 million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $2.6 million.