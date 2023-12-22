Does HUYA Inc ADR’s (NYSE:HUYA) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA)’s traded shares were 1.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.71% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the HUYA share is $6.49, that puts it down -78.79 from that peak though still a striking 40.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.15. The company’s market capitalization is $317.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.61 million shares over the past three months.

HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.58. HUYA has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $HUYA Inc..

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) registered a 3.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.71% in intraday trading to $3.63 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.46%, and it has moved by -6.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.00%. The short interest in HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA) is 1.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.14, which implies an increase of 87.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.46 and $49.60 respectively. As a result, HUYA is trading at a discount of -1266.39% off the target high and -353.44% off the low.

HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HUYA Inc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) shares have gone up 1.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 105.88% against 17.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.53%. While earnings are projected to return 55.30% in 2023, the next five years will return -6.68% per annum.

HUYA Dividends

HUYA Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

HUYA Inc ADR insiders own 0.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.96%, with the float percentage being 49.35%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.9 million shares (or 12.07% of all shares), a total value of $39.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.75 million shares, is of Nuveen Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 10.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $34.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account owns about 5.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.78 million, or about 4.19% of the stock, which is worth about $12.97 million.