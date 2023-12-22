Does Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Still Look Attractive After A -2.13% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s traded shares were 4.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.47% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the ALIT share is $10.19, that puts it down -23.07 from that peak though still a striking 23.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.33. The company’s market capitalization is $4.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.77 million shares over the past three months.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. ALIT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Alight Inc. (ALIT) registered a 1.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.47% in intraday trading to $8.28 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.13%, and it has moved by 10.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.12%. The short interest in Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is 20.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.65 day(s) to cover.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alight Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alight Inc. (ALIT) shares have gone down -6.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 17.54% against 20.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $880.9 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $942 million and $831 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.60% and then jump by 6.00% in the coming quarter.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

Alight Inc. insiders own 4.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.70%, with the float percentage being 107.43%. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 286 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 52.48 million shares (or 10.56% of all shares), a total value of $484.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.86 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 6.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $312.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alight Inc. (ALIT) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 12.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $115.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.6 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $97.97 million.