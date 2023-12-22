Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) After A 5.21% Jump In The Last Week?

During the recent session, Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.21% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the UEC share is $6.86, that puts it down -2.85 from that peak though still a striking 65.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.30. The company’s market capitalization is $2.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.24 million shares over the past three months.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. UEC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) registered a 1.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.21% in intraday trading to $6.67 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.21%, and it has moved by 4.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.76%. The short interest in Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) is 35.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.69, which implies an increase of 13.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $8.50 respectively. As a result, UEC is trading at a discount of -27.44% off the target high and 2.55% off the low.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Uranium Energy Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) shares have gone up 96.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 500.00% against 7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -66.70% this quarter and then jump 133.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -72.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.5 million by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.63%. While earnings are projected to return 178.90% in 2023.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Uranium Energy Corp insiders own 1.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.85%, with the float percentage being 60.92%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 322 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.66 million shares (or 6.91% of all shares), a total value of $90.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.02 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $71.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 19.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $100.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.43 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $38.88 million.