Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) After A 8.37% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)’s traded shares were 4.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.50% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the UA share is $11.41, that puts it down -29.66 from that peak though still a striking 33.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.86. The company’s market capitalization is $3.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.48 million shares over the past three months.

Under Armour Inc (UA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.11. UA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) trade information

Under Armour Inc (UA) registered a 1.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.50% in intraday trading to $8.80 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.37%, and it has moved by 21.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.54%. The short interest in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) is 9.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.66, which implies an increase of 8.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, UA is trading at a discount of -70.45% off the target high and 9.09% off the low.

Under Armour Inc (UA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.51 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.35 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.58 billion and $1.4 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.80% and then drop by -3.60% in the coming quarter.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Under Armour Inc insiders own 17.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.92%, with the float percentage being 84.50%. BDT Capital Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 428 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 33.27 million shares (or 14.97% of all shares), a total value of $223.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $128.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Under Armour Inc (UA) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 6.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.43 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $36.43 million.