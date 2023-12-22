Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)’s traded shares were 5.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.52% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the DISH share is $15.98, that puts it down -226.79 from that peak though still a striking 34.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.21. The company’s market capitalization is $2.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.44 million shares over the past three months.

Dish Network Corp (DISH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.76. DISH has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) trade information

Dish Network Corp (DISH) registered a 2.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.52% in intraday trading to $4.89 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.45%, and it has moved by 33.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.62%. The short interest in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) is 53.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies an increase of 21.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, DISH is trading at a discount of -165.85% off the target high and 79.55% off the low.

Dish Network Corp (DISH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dish Network Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dish Network Corp (DISH) shares have gone down -18.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -87.26% against -6.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -108.20% this quarter and then drop -148.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.74 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.87 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.04 billion and $3.96 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.60% and then drop by -2.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.27%. While earnings are projected to return -90.18% in 2023.

DISH Dividends

Dish Network Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)’s Major holders

Dish Network Corp insiders own 16.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.03%, with the float percentage being 100.46%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 438 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 39.29 million shares (or 13.30% of all shares), a total value of $258.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.11 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $231.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dish Network Corp (DISH) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 26.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $174.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.77 million, or about 5.68% of the stock, which is worth about $98.25 million.