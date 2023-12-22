Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) Inclined 41.21% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s traded shares were 8.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.48% or $9.1. The 52-week high for the CYTK share is $47.49, that puts it down -5.96 from that peak though still a striking 42.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.98. The company’s market capitalization is $4.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.69 million shares over the past three months.

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.25. CYTK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.97.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) trade information

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) registered a 25.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.48% in intraday trading to $44.82 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.43%, and it has moved by 41.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.81%. The short interest in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) is 13.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.97, which implies an increase of 25.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, CYTK is trading at a discount of -78.49% off the target high and 8.52% off the low.

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cytokinetics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) shares have gone up 27.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.69% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.10% this quarter and then jump 26.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -82.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.77 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.55 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.96 million and $4.61 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 450.30% and then drop by -66.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.83%. While earnings are projected to return -10.45% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

CYTK Dividends

Cytokinetics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s Major holders

Cytokinetics Inc insiders own 0.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 115.57%, with the float percentage being 116.64%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 372 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.36 million shares (or 16.00% of all shares), a total value of $501.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.16 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 12.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $396.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $190.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.33 million, or about 3.47% of the stock, which is worth about $111.21 million.