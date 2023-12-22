Could Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG)’s traded shares were 1.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.16% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the RIG share is $8.88, that puts it down -42.08 from that peak though still a striking 33.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.16. The company’s market capitalization is $5.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.50 million shares over the past three months.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.53. RIG has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) registered a 0.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.16% in intraday trading to $6.25 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.29%, and it has moved by -0.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.17%. The short interest in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) is 121.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.52, which implies an increase of 26.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, RIG is trading at a discount of -92.0% off the target high and 4.0% off the low.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Transocean Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Transocean Ltd (RIG) shares have gone down -0.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.75% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.00% this quarter and then jump 84.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $762.91 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $880.44 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $606 million and $649 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.90% and then jump by 35.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.57%. While earnings are projected to return -3.63% in 2023.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Transocean Ltd insiders own 6.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.22%, with the float percentage being 73.20%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 534 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 65.08 million shares (or 8.49% of all shares), a total value of $456.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.47 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 5.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $318.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Transocean Ltd (RIG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 21.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $151.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.81 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $124.84 million.