Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE: CBD) Rose 23.68% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -22.00%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE:CBD)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.07% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CBD share is $1.49, that puts it down -96.05 from that peak though still a striking 23.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.58. The company’s market capitalization is $204.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 394.60K shares over the past three months.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. CBD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE:CBD) trade information

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) registered a 3.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.07% in intraday trading to $0.76 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.49%, and it has moved by 7.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.09%. The short interest in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE:CBD) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) shares have gone down -29.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.20% against 7.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.00% compared to the previous financial year.

CBD Dividends

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.07 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE:CBD)’s Major holders

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.32%, with the float percentage being 2.32%. Carronade Capital Management, Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.34 million shares (or 0.87% of all shares), a total value of $9.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.84 million shares, is of Banco BTG Pactual SA’s that is approximately 0.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) shares are Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.46 million, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $1.75 million.