Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: CRGE) Is Worth Evaluating At $0.11

During the last session, Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.17% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CRGE share is $1.70, that puts it down -1445.45 from that peak though still a striking 18.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $24.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 843.13K shares over the past three months.

Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. CRGE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) registered a -4.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.17% in intraday trading to $0.11 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.45%, and it has moved by -51.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.49%. The short interest in Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) is 4.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.43 day(s) to cover.

Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 55.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $134.06 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $123.4 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $167.96 million and $193.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -20.20% and then drop by -36.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -133.34%. While earnings are projected to return 48.57% in 2023.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Charge Enterprises Inc insiders own 44.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.16%, with the float percentage being 32.80%. Arena Investors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.6 million shares (or 6.11% of all shares), a total value of $11.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.07 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.55 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $2.5 million.