Can You Get A Quick Recovery From KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) Given A -33.8% drop From High?

During the last session, KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE)’s traded shares were 5.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.52% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the BEKE share is $20.86, that puts it down -33.8 from that peak though still a striking 14.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.35. The company’s market capitalization is $18.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.88 million shares over the past three months.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.23. BEKE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 22 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) registered a 3.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.52% in intraday trading to $15.59 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.06%, and it has moved by 0.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.71%. The short interest in KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) is 29.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.93 day(s) to cover.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KE Holdings Inc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) shares have gone up 5.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 229.41% against -10.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.30% this quarter and then drop -46.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.67 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.48 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.41 billion and $2.52 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.00% and then drop by -1.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.42%. While earnings are projected to return 238.64% in 2023, the next five years will return 61.30% per annum.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for KE Holdings Inc ADR is 0.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.