Can Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ: LTRY) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 3.97% YTD?

During the last session, Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s traded shares were 11.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 180.17% or $2.36. The 52-week high for the LTRY share is $16.60, that puts it down -352.32 from that peak though still a striking 66.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.22. The company’s market capitalization is $10.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24630.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 24.43K shares over the past three months.

Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. LTRY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) registered a 180.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 180.17% in intraday trading to $3.67 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 136.99%, and it has moved by 102.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.30%. The short interest in Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY) is 33890.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.11 day(s) to cover.

Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 138.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.28 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $46.08 million by the end of Sep 2022.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders

Lottery.com Inc insiders own 36.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.66%, with the float percentage being 1.04%. Kepos Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12500.0 shares (or 0.49% of all shares), a total value of $49450.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10040.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $39718.0.