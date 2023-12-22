Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY)’s traded shares were 14.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $51.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.59% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the BMY share is $75.18, that puts it down -46.66 from that peak though still a striking 5.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.25. The company’s market capitalization is $104.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.73 million shares over the past three months.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.48. BMY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) trade information

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) registered a 0.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.59% in intraday trading to $51.26 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.41%, and it has moved by 5.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.44%. The short interest in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) is 27.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.01, which implies an increase of 18.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, BMY is trading at a discount of -75.58% off the target high and 18.06% off the low.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) shares have gone down -21.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.47% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.30% this quarter and then drop -2.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.27 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.7 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.41 billion and $11.34 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.20% and then jump by 3.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.06%. While earnings are projected to return -2.17% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.25% per annum.

BMY Dividends

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is 2.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY)’s Major holders

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.57%, with the float percentage being 79.65%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,097 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 203.74 million shares (or 9.75% of all shares), a total value of $13.03 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 172.67 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.04 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 65.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.19 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 50.02 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $3.2 billion.