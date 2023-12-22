Boom Or Bust? Where Will Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ: CENX) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.90% or $0.85. The 52-week high for the CENX share is $12.97, that puts it up 0.92 from that peak though still a striking 56.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.70. The company’s market capitalization is $1.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.36 million shares over the past three months.

Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CENX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) registered a 6.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.90% in intraday trading to $13.09 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 34.34%, and it has moved by 66.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.34%. The short interest in Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) is 10.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies a decrease of -19.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, CENX is trading at a premium of 8.33% off the target high and 23.61% off the low.

Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Century Aluminum Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) shares have gone up 50.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -361.54% against -14.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 112.90% this quarter and then drop -9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

CENX Dividends

Century Aluminum Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

Century Aluminum Co. insiders own 43.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.05%, with the float percentage being 106.16%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 232 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.73 million shares (or 10.53% of all shares), a total value of $84.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.89 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 6.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $51.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.15 million, or about 3.40% of the stock, which is worth about $23.4 million.