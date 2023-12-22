Boom Or Bust? Where Will Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s traded shares were 47.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $139.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.28% or $4.44. The 52-week high for the AMD share is $143.47, that puts it down -2.54 from that peak though still a striking 57.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.05. The company’s market capitalization is $226.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 79.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 56.73 million shares over the past three months.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.67. AMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 45 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 28 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) registered a 3.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.28% in intraday trading to $139.91 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.38%, and it has moved by 17.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 115.08%. The short interest in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is 44.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $135.08, which implies a decrease of -3.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $98.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, AMD is trading at a discount of -42.95% off the target high and 29.95% off the low.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares have gone up 27.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.29% against -8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.60% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.12 billion as predicted by 31 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 29 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.75 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.6 billion and $5.35 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.30% and then jump by 7.40% in the coming quarter.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 29 and February 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. insiders own 0.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.17%, with the float percentage being 72.53%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,768 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 138.9 million shares (or 8.60% of all shares), a total value of $15.82 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 120.58 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13.74 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 50.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.72 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38.34 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $4.37 billion.