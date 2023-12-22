Boom Or Bust: Where Does Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.27% or $0.8. The 52-week high for the KYMR share is $39.85, that puts it down -57.51 from that peak though still a striking 62.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.60. The company’s market capitalization is $1.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 848.91K shares over the past three months.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.67. KYMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) registered a 3.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.27% in intraday trading to $25.30 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.59%, and it has moved by 33.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.13%. The short interest in Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) is 7.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.03 day(s) to cover.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kymera Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) shares have gone up 10.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.71% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.70% this quarter and then drop -5.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.63 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.63 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.14 million and $9.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 170.30% and then jump by 65.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -56.21%. While earnings are projected to return 11.51% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.90% per annum.

KYMR Dividends

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s Major holders

Kymera Therapeutics Inc insiders own 1.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.43%, with the float percentage being 109.05%. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 192 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.86 million shares (or 10.57% of all shares), a total value of $134.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.01 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 9.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $115.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 2.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 million, or about 3.26% of the stock, which is worth about $34.47 million.