Benson Hill Inc (NYSE: BHIL)’s Stock Is Down -93.02% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the last session, Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.31% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the BHIL share is $2.84, that puts it down -1675.0 from that peak though still a striking 18.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $33.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BHIL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) trade information

Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) registered a 17.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.31% in intraday trading to $0.16 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.36%, and it has moved by -34.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.02%. The short interest in Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) is 7.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.4 day(s) to cover.

Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Benson Hill Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) shares have gone down -85.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.73% against 9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.80% this quarter and then drop -650.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $79.8 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $87.5 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $99.18 million and $134.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -19.50% and then drop by -35.00% in the coming quarter.

BHIL Dividends

Benson Hill Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)’s Major holders

Benson Hill Inc insiders own 33.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.81%, with the float percentage being 47.67%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.86 million shares (or 8.59% of all shares), a total value of $23.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.35 million shares, is of Alphabet Inc.’s that is approximately 7.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.33 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $4.33 million.