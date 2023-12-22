Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR): With The Stock Up 23.27 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR)’s traded shares were 5.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.03% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the BKR share is $37.58, that puts it down -10.4 from that peak though still a striking 23.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.12. The company’s market capitalization is $34.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.00 million shares over the past three months.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.59. BKR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.48.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) registered a 0.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.03% in intraday trading to $34.04 this Thursday, 12/21/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.49%, and it has moved by 0.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.70%. The short interest in Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) is 17.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.52, which implies an increase of 18.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $47.00 respectively. As a result, BKR is trading at a discount of -38.07% off the target high and -2.82% off the low.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Baker Hughes Co has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baker Hughes Co (BKR) shares have gone up 14.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 76.40% against 18.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.30% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.93 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.57 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.91 billion and $5.72 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.30% and then jump by 15.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.47%. While earnings are projected to return 76.09% in 2023, the next five years will return 43.70% per annum.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Baker Hughes Co is 0.77, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

Baker Hughes Co insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.29%, with the float percentage being 96.42%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,147 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 122.88 million shares (or 14.83% of all shares), a total value of $3.88 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 94.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baker Hughes Co (BKR) shares are Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Investment Company Of America owns about 36.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.28 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.57 million, or about 3.81% of the stock, which is worth about $998.0 million.